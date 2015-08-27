BRIEF-CDK Global announces proposed private offering of $500 mln of senior notes
* Cdk global announces proposed private offering of $500 million of senior notes
Aug 27 Stockwik Forvaltning AB :
* Q2 EBITDA loss 0.5 million Swedish crowns ($59,100) versus loss 1.2 million crowns year ago
* Q2 revenue 23.0 million crowns versus 16.9 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4567 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cdk global announces proposed private offering of $500 million of senior notes
* Elliott associates reports a 4.9 percent stake in gigamon inc as of april 28 - sec filing