Aug 27 Warimpex Finanz Und Beteiligungs AG :

* H1 overall hotel revenues fall by 17 percent to 25.8 million euros ($29.30 million) in annual comparison

* H1 EBITDA falls by 23 percent to 5.9 million euros from 7.7 million euros, and EBIT declines from negative 1.4 million euros to negative 19.2 million euros

* H1 loss for period is 24.9 million euros, compared with loss of 10.8 million euros in comparison period