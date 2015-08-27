BRIEF-CDK Global announces proposed private offering of $500 mln of senior notes
Aug 27 Clavister Holding AB :
* Q2 revenue 12.8 million Swedish crowns ($1.51 million) versus 13.0 million crowns year ago
* Q2 net loss 17.8 million crowns versus loss 13.0 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4567 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Elliott associates reports a 4.9 percent stake in gigamon inc as of april 28 - sec filing