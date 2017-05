Aug 27 Sanochemia Pharmazeutika AG :

* In the 4th quarter, the management board expects year-end sales at last year's level

* Maintains its forecast of at least balanced EBIT for the fiscal year 2014/15

* 9-month total revenue amounts to 23.987 million euros ($27.22 million) (year ago: 24.039 million euros)