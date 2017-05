Aug 27 Fyffes Plc :

* Reconfirms full year target earnings ranges

* Total revenue, including group's share of its joint ventures, increased by 8.7 pct in first half of year to EUR 644.3 million

* Adjusted profit before tax for first half of year amounted to EUR 33.9 million, 9.3 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

