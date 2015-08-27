BRIEF-CDK Global announces proposed private offering of $500 mln of senior notes
Aug 27 Gaming Corps AB :
* Carries out private placement of 14.6 million Swedish crowns ($1.7 million)
* Offers 1.5 million shares at 9.75 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4628 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Elliott associates reports a 4.9 percent stake in gigamon inc as of april 28 - sec filing