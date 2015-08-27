BRIEF-Elliott Associates reports 4.9 pct stake in Gigamon as of April 28
* Elliott associates reports a 4.9 percent stake in gigamon inc as of april 28 - sec filing
Aug 27 Koninklijke DSM NV
* DSM's conclusion that canthaxanthin is GRAS for chicken breeders is accepted by FDA, opening new doors for CAROPHYLL RED 10 pct Source text: bit.ly/1JkNzCZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Amgen inc files for potential five-part senior notes offering - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qh9EEe) Further company coverage: