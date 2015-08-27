BRIEF-Patent lawsuit filed by lexos media against Channeladvisor's customer Costco Wholesale Corp has been dismissed
Aug 27 Carrefoursa Carrefour Sabanci Ticaret Merkezi AS :
* Evaluation report says proposed price for B group public shares of Kiler Alisveris is at 3.29 lira ($1.13) per share as of March 31
Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 2.9061 liras)
* Diao Hong has been re-designated as an executive director from the post of independent non-executive director Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2pmNs6I] Further company coverage: