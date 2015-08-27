BRIEF-Patent lawsuit filed by lexos media against Channeladvisor's customer Costco Wholesale Corp has been dismissed
Aug 27 Elica SpA :
* H1 net profit 1.4 million euros ($1.58 million) versus 741,000 euros a year ago
* H1 revenue 203.2 million euros versus 195.7 million euros a year ago, an increase of 3.8 percent year on year
($1 = 0.8862 euros)
* Diao Hong has been re-designated as an executive director from the post of independent non-executive director Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2pmNs6I] Further company coverage: