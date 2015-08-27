BRIEF-Perrigo announces appointment of Rolf Classon, Adriana Karaboutis to co's board
* Perrigo company plc - new directors nominated by starboard in accordance with previously announced agreement
Aug 27 Ascendis Health Ltd
* Appointment of Kieron Futter as an executive director and CFO of Ascendis with effective from 1st October 2015
* Appointment being on a temporary basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Perrigo company plc - new directors nominated by starboard in accordance with previously announced agreement
* Davita acquires purity dialysis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: