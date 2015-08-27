Aug 27 DeA Capital SpA :

* Reports H1 net profit of 23.6 million euros ($26.65 million) versus loss of 57.1 million euros a year ago

* Net Asset Value (NAV) at June 30, 2015, 2.18 euros per share

Source text: bit.ly/1NWhgh5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)