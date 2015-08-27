BRIEF-Elliott Associates reports 4.9 pct stake in Gigamon as of April 28
* Elliott associates reports a 4.9 percent stake in gigamon inc as of april 28 - sec filing
Aug 27 Arrow Global Group Plc :
* Total revenue up 48.6 pct to 76.7 million stg driven by core collections 1 up 41.9 pct to 100.6 million stg
* Adjusted EBITDA 2 up 33.9 pct to 65.7 million stg vs 49.0 million stg
* Ajusted EBITDA ratio 65.3 pct
* Profit before tax up 21.1 pct to 16.4 million stg
* Interim dividend will be 1.7p per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Qtrly net profit 103.7 million baht versus 110.1 million baht