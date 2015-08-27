Aug 27 Arrow Global Group Plc :

* Total revenue up 48.6 pct to 76.7 million stg driven by core collections 1 up 41.9 pct to 100.6 million stg

* Adjusted EBITDA 2 up 33.9 pct to 65.7 million stg vs 49.0 million stg

* Ajusted EBITDA ratio 65.3 pct

* Profit before tax up 21.1 pct to 16.4 million stg

* Interim dividend will be 1.7p per share