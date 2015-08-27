Aug 27 Aldermore Group Plc :
* Net interest margin expanded to 3.6 pct (H1 2014: 3.3 pct)
* Underlying cost/income ratio improved by 11 pts to 53 pct
(h1 2014: 64 pct)
* Net loans to customers up by £635m or 13% to £5.4bn (31
december 2014: £4.8bn)
* Lending to smes up by £270m or 12% to £2.5bn (31 december
2014: £2.2bn)
* Residential mortgages up by £365m or 14% to £2.9bn (31
december 2014: £2.6bn)
* On track to deliver net loan growth of about £1.4bn in
2015, equivalent to about 30% full year growth
