Aug 27 NextGenTel Holding ASA :

* Q2 operating profit 22.6 million Norwegian crowns ($2.7 million) versus 36.8 million crowns year ago

* Q2 total revenue 311.1 million crowns versus 318.9 million crowns year ago

* The board has in a board meeting on Aug. 26 2015 approved a quarterly dividend of 0.75 crown per share

Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3340 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)