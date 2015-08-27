BRIEF-CDK Global announces proposed private offering of $500 mln of senior notes
* Cdk global announces proposed private offering of $500 million of senior notes
Aug 27 NextGenTel Holding ASA :
* Q2 operating profit 22.6 million Norwegian crowns ($2.7 million) versus 36.8 million crowns year ago
* Q2 total revenue 311.1 million crowns versus 318.9 million crowns year ago
* The board has in a board meeting on Aug. 26 2015 approved a quarterly dividend of 0.75 crown per share
* Elliott associates reports a 4.9 percent stake in gigamon inc as of april 28 - sec filing