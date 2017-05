Aug 27 eDreams Odigeo SA :

* Q1 net profit 0.7 million euros ($794,850) versus restated loss 2.9 million euros year ago

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA 22.4 million euros versus restated 22.2 million euros year ago

* Q1 revenue margin 113.8 million euros versus restated 107.3 million euros year ago

* Q1 bookings 2.62 billion euros versus 2.51 billion euros year ago

* Says for 2015-16 fiscal year, company is maintaining targets announced in June with more than 9.7 million bookings, revenue margin higher than 436 million euros, adjusted EBITDA 91-94 million euros Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)