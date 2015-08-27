BRIEF-CDK Global announces proposed private offering of $500 mln of senior notes
Aug 27 RoodMicrotec N.V. :
* Reports H1 net loss of 497,000 euros versus loss of 594,000 euros a year ago
* H1 EBITDA loss is 33,000 euros versus loss of 112,000 euros a year ago
* H1 revenue is 4.9 million euros versus 4.8 million euros a year ago
* Says there is strong ground for maintaining previously stated long-term objective of annual autonomous growth of between 3 percent and 13 percent at an average growth of the semiconductor market of 6 percent
* Says the operating result and the net result would thus increase
* Expects to realise at least clear sales growth in second half of 2015 and significant sales growth in 2016 and beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Elliott associates reports a 4.9 percent stake in gigamon inc as of april 28 - sec filing