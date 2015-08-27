BRIEF-CDK Global announces proposed private offering of $500 mln of senior notes
* Cdk global announces proposed private offering of $500 million of senior notes
Aug 27 Intuitive Aerial publ AB :
* H1 net sales 878,479 Swedish crowns ($104,000)
* H1 operating loss 6.5 million crowns
($1 = 8.4628 Swedish crowns)
* Elliott associates reports a 4.9 percent stake in gigamon inc as of april 28 - sec filing