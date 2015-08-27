Aug 27 Golden Ocean says:
* Golden Ocean Q2 net loss $33.5 million (Reuters poll $32
million loss)
* Says average spot rates so far in Q3 are higher than in
first half of 2015 and revenues are expected to improve compared
to the two previous quarters
* Says following two very weak quarters, the third quarter
has started with more optimism, in particular for the Capesize
segment
* Says believes the Company, with a modern fleet and healthy
balance sheet is in a good position relative to most
competitors. This should give the Company interesting
opportunities, and various alternatives are evaluated
continuously
(Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg)