Aug 27 Harboes Bryggeri A/S :
* Says growth is lower - but EBITDA exceeds outlook for year
* FY revenue 1.37 billion Danish crowns versus 1.42 billion crowns year ago
* FY EBITDA 129.4 million crowns versus 107.4 million crowns year ago
* FY consolidated profit before tax rose to 33.4 million crowns against 10.4 million crowns
year before
* Sees positive revenue development and EBITDA in the range of 120 million - 140 million
crowns in 2015/16
* Sees profit before tax in the range of 35 million - 45 million crowns in 2015/2016
* Expects all the group's business units to contribute positively to the earnings
performance in 2015/2016
