Aug 27 Pegroco Invest AB :

* Increases its ownership in Alelion Batteries AB to 26 percent

* Acquires IKEA GreenTech's stake in Alelion Batteries AB via non-cash issue

* Following transaction IKEA GreenTech is new shareholder in Pegroco

* Number of shares issued towards IKEA GreenTech corresponds to 3.5 pct of share capital after issuance

