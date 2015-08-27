BRIEF-Elliott Associates reports 4.9 pct stake in Gigamon as of April 28
* Elliott associates reports a 4.9 percent stake in gigamon inc as of april 28 - sec filing
Aug 27 Pegroco Invest AB :
* Increases its ownership in Alelion Batteries AB to 26 percent
* Acquires IKEA GreenTech's stake in Alelion Batteries AB via non-cash issue
* Following transaction IKEA GreenTech is new shareholder in Pegroco
* Number of shares issued towards IKEA GreenTech corresponds to 3.5 pct of share capital after issuance
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Elliott associates reports a 4.9 percent stake in gigamon inc as of april 28 - sec filing
* Qtrly net profit 103.7 million baht versus 110.1 million baht