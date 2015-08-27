BRIEF-Singapore Myanmar Investco updates on disposal of Myanmar Infrastructure Group
* Update on proposed disposal of Myanmar Infrastructure Group Pte. Ltd
Aug 27 Gyldendal A/S :
* H1 revenue 335.6 million Danish crowns ($50.72 million) versus 323.6 million crowns year ago
* H1 operating loss 0.5 million crowns versus loss 12.7 million crowns year ago
* Expects in 2015 revenue of about 825 million crowns
* Sees 2015 result before tax for continuing operations to improve a bit from 2014, which is better than previously estimated
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6169 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Update on proposed disposal of Myanmar Infrastructure Group Pte. Ltd
* Patent lawsuit filed by Lexos Media against Channeladvisor's customer Costco Wholesale Corporation has been dismissed