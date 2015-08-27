Aug 27 Gyldendal A/S :

* H1 revenue 335.6 million Danish crowns ($50.72 million) versus 323.6 million crowns year ago

* H1 operating loss 0.5 million crowns versus loss 12.7 million crowns year ago

* Expects in 2015 revenue of about 825 million crowns

* Sees 2015 result before tax for continuing operations to improve a bit from 2014, which is better than previously estimated

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6169 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)