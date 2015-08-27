Aug 27 Norwegian Property ASA :

* August AS, related party to Henrik A. Christensen, has acquired 140,000 shares in Norwegian Property AS at 9.675 Norwegian crowns per share

* Following the trade Christensen controls 250,000 shares in Norwegian Property ASA

* Henrik A. Christensen is Chair of the board of directors in Norwegian Property ASA Source text for Eikon:

