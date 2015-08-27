BRIEF-Elliott Associates reports 4.9 pct stake in Gigamon as of April 28
* Elliott associates reports a 4.9 percent stake in gigamon inc as of april 28 - sec filing
Aug 27 Norwegian Property ASA :
* August AS, related party to Henrik A. Christensen, has acquired 140,000 shares in Norwegian Property AS at 9.675 Norwegian crowns per share
* Following the trade Christensen controls 250,000 shares in Norwegian Property ASA
* Henrik A. Christensen is Chair of the board of directors in Norwegian Property ASA Source text for Eikon:
* Qtrly net profit 103.7 million baht versus 110.1 million baht