Aug 27 Blue Ocean Media SA :

* International Media Sp. z o.o. buys 900,000 shares of company at average price of 2.11 zloty per share

* Shares acquired by International Media represent 52.94 percent stake in company

* International Media Sp. z o.o. is affiliated unit of company's chairman of management board, Marta Skawinska