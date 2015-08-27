BRIEF-Singapore Myanmar Investco updates on disposal of Myanmar Infrastructure Group
* Update on proposed disposal of Myanmar Infrastructure Group Pte. Ltd
Aug 27 Enalyzer A/S
* H1 net sales 11.3 million Danish crowns ($1.71 million) versus 12.2 million crowns year ago
* H1 EBITDA 960,000 crowns versus 2.1 million crowns year ago
* Expects profitable operations in FY 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6071 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Update on proposed disposal of Myanmar Infrastructure Group Pte. Ltd
* Patent lawsuit filed by Lexos Media against Channeladvisor's customer Costco Wholesale Corporation has been dismissed