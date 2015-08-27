BRIEF-Matrx Pharmaceuticals Q4 2016 net result turns to loss of 4.9 mln zlotys yoy
* Q4 2016 NET LOSS OF 4.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 80.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 27 Deltaq A/S
* Parent Q2 revenue 170,000 Danish crowns ($25,724) versus 180,000 crowns year ago
* Parent Q2 EBIT loss 1.2 million crowns versus loss 1.4 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6087 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q4 2016 NET LOSS OF 4.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 80.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Warren Buffett said on Monday United Airlines made a "terrible mistake" in handling the fallout of a recent incident when a man was forcibly dragged off a United flight, which drew widespread outrage and sparked Congressional hearings.