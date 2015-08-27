BRIEF-FrontFour and Sandpiper publish plan for value creation at Granite REIT
* Frontfour & sandpiper publish detailed plan for value creation at granite reit
Aug 27 Sagax AB :
* Has agreed to purchase a property in the Helsinki area for 97 million Swedish crowns ($11.44 million)
* Says will take possession of the property Oct. 1 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4755 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Frontfour & sandpiper publish detailed plan for value creation at granite reit
* Qtrly net profit 248.3 million baht versus 311 million baht