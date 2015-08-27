Aug 27 Nischer publ AB :

* Has agreed on the acquisition of leasehold properties with 760 apartments with a total living space of 37,020 square meters

* Says purchase price amounts to 1.13 billion Swedish crowns ($133.3 million)

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4754 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)