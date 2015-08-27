BRIEF-FrontFour and Sandpiper publish plan for value creation at Granite REIT
* Frontfour & sandpiper publish detailed plan for value creation at granite reit
Aug 27 Nischer publ AB :
* Has agreed on the acquisition of leasehold properties with 760 apartments with a total living space of 37,020 square meters
* Says purchase price amounts to 1.13 billion Swedish crowns ($133.3 million)
* Qtrly net profit 248.3 million baht versus 311 million baht