Aug 27 Bashinformsvyaz PJSC :

* Receives mandatory tender offer from Rostelecom for acquisition of company shares

* Price under the tender offer is 8.87 roubles ($0.1318) a share

* Rostelecom currently owns 96.56 pct stake in Bashinformsvyaz Source text: bit.ly/1Jo7d3b

Further company coverage:, ($1 = 67.3180 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)