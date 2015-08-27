BRIEF-VIVA Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 10 million dinars versus 9.8 million dinars year ago
Aug 27 Bashinformsvyaz PJSC :
* Receives mandatory tender offer from Rostelecom for acquisition of company shares
* Price under the tender offer is 8.87 roubles ($0.1318) a share
* Rostelecom currently owns 96.56 pct stake in Bashinformsvyaz Source text: bit.ly/1Jo7d3b
Further company coverage:, ($1 = 67.3180 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* frontier signed multi-year product license agreement and renewal of its entertainment discovery intellectual property license agreement