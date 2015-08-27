BRIEF-VIVA Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 10 million dinars versus 9.8 million dinars year ago
Aug 27 mVISE AG :
* Doubled the overall performance in H1 2015 to 2.555 million euros ($2.87 million) after 1.288 million euros in the previous year
* Confirms FY 2015 outlook
* EBITDA was positive in Q2 for the first time and should be positive in the second half of 2015
* For the year 2016, the management board expects a further organic growth of over 30 percent compared with 2015 and a positive EBITDA of 1.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* frontier signed multi-year product license agreement and renewal of its entertainment discovery intellectual property license agreement