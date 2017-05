Aug 27 Hansteen Holdings Plc :

* Total of 35,714,286 new ordinary shares of 10 pence each in company ("placing shares") have been placed by Peel Hunt LLP at a price of 112 pence per placing share

* Raising gross proceeds of £40.0 million

* Placing shares represent approximately 5.2 pct of issued ordinary share capital of company prior to placing