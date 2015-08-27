BRIEF-VIVA Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 10 million dinars versus 9.8 million dinars year ago
Aug 27 Nyherji hf :
* CEO Finnur Oddsson bought on Aug. 27 a total of 250,000 Nyherji shares at 12.6 Icelandic crowns per share
* frontier signed multi-year product license agreement and renewal of its entertainment discovery intellectual property license agreement