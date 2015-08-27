Barclays names new head of European equity research as MiFID II looms
LONDON, May 8 Barclays has named former Morgan Stanley analyst Rupert Jones as its head of European equity research, the British bank said on Monday.
Aug 27 Axiare Patrimonio SOCIMI SA :
* H1 net profit 31.3 million euros ($35.2 million) versus loss 34,000 euros year ago
* H1 net sales 18.7 million euros versus 0.0 euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8895 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 8 Barclays has named former Morgan Stanley analyst Rupert Jones as its head of European equity research, the British bank said on Monday.
SHANGHAI, May 8 China's commercial capital of Shanghai has reached the point where it needs to boost reform and innovation or risk stunting economic development, its top official warned on Monday.