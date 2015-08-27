BRIEF-Saudi's Jarir Marketing posts Q1 profit of 221.4 mln riyals
* Q1 sales 1.71 billion riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 27 888 Holdings Plc
* Statement re: bwin.party digital entertainment plc
* Board notes that it remains unanimously recommended bidder and continues to work towards completion of proposed transaction.
* Continues to believe that combination of 888 and bwin.party businesses would generate significant value for both sets of shareholders
* Continues to believe that its offer is of significantly greater intrinsic value than proposal outlined by gvc holdings plc on 24 Aug Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 sales 1.71 billion riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it sold 161,862 vehicles in April versus 223,590 vehicles year ago