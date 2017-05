Aug 27 Texton Property Fund Ltd

* FY net asset value of 1 077.32 cents per share (2014: 993.89 cents per share)

* 94.77 cents distribution per share (2014: 85.47). Up 10.9% for FY

* R283.5 million net property income (2014: R184.0 million) for FY

* R401.2 million investment property income for FY (2014: R271.8 million)

* Declaration of final dividend number of 50.09 cents per share for final six month period to 30 June 2015