BRIEF-Saudi's Jarir Marketing posts Q1 profit of 221.4 mln riyals
* Q1 sales 1.71 billion riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 27 Broendbyernes If Fodbold A/S :
* Confirms that on Aug. 26 the company's decided to expand management to two people
* Says eventually current CEO will become new CFO
* Says is in search for new CEO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 sales 1.71 billion riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it sold 161,862 vehicles in April versus 223,590 vehicles year ago