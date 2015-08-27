BRIEF-J. C. Penney commences tender offers for senior notes
* j. c. Penney commences tender offers for 5.75% senior notes due 2018 and 8.125% senior notes due 2019
Aug 27 Merck Kgaa
* Places 2.1 billion eur bond, last major pillar of Sigma-Aldrich acquisition financing
* Says bonds issued in three tranches of between 550 million eur and 800 million eur
* Matthew Kissner, chairman of board, has been named interim CEO