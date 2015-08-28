Aug 28 Nicox SA :
* Revenues from existing products 4.6 million euros ($5.2
million) in H1 2015, up 114 pct from H1 2014
* Recorded a net loss of 15.8 million euros as of June 2015,
compared to a net loss of 16.0 million euros at same date in
2014
* Group had cash, cash equivalents and financial instruments
of 39.5 million euros as of June 30, 2015, compared to 31.9
million euros on December 31, 2014
* Says expect three regulatory filings in next 12 months in
addition to Vesneo(TM), with potential for two FDA approvals in
2016
($1 = 0.8884 euros)
