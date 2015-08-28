Aug 28 Zealand Pharma A/S :
* Financial results in line with expectations and important progress of the pipeline
* Q2 revenue 7.1 million Danish crowns ($1.07 million) versus 4.3 million crowns year ago
* Q2 net loss 76.8 million crowns versus loss 47.7 million crowns year ago
* Expected news flow outlook for H2 2015 Q3: LixiLan - outcome of LixiLan-l pivotal trial,
stable glucagon (zp4207) multiply-dose - completion and results from phase ib trial
* Expected news flow outlook for H2 2015 4: lixisenatide - royalty report and update for Q3
2015, LixiLan - regulatory submission in US (Sanofi)
