Aug 28 Cross Industries AG :

* H1 revenues in amount of 624.5 million euros ($703.00 million)(+18 pct) after 527.5 million euros in previous year and an EBIT in amount of 61.6 million euros (+38 pct) after 44.8 million euros in previous year

* For overall year 2015 expects a continuing positive development of business performance as well as an increase of results compared to previous year

* H1 earnings after taxes increased from 28.8 million euros to 37.7 million euros (+31 pct)