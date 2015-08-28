Aug 28 Ovostar Union NV :

* Reports H1 revenue of $33.5 million versus $34.2 million a year ago

* H1 operating profit is $14.9 million versus $11.4 million a year ago

* H1 net profit is $15.9 million versus $11.2 million a year ago

* In H1 egg production increased by 24 percent year on year to 580 million eggs

* In H1 company's total poultry flock has increased by 21 percent year on year to 6.0 million hens