BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 28 Ovostar Union NV :
* Reports H1 revenue of $33.5 million versus $34.2 million a year ago
* H1 operating profit is $14.9 million versus $11.4 million a year ago
* H1 net profit is $15.9 million versus $11.2 million a year ago
* In H1 egg production increased by 24 percent year on year to 580 million eggs
* In H1 company's total poultry flock has increased by 21 percent year on year to 6.0 million hens Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago