Aug 28 Beter Bed Holding Nv :

* Reports H1 net profit increased by 59.8 percent to 7.8 million euros ($8.78 million) compared to 4.9 million euros for H1 2014

* H1 operating profit increases by 65.9 percent to 10.5 million euros compared to 6.4 million euros for H1 2014

* H1 revenue increases by 10.3 percent to 186.1 million euros

* Says in all countries underlying trend is positive and economic recovery in Netherlands seems to continue

* Intends to distribute an interim dividend in 2015