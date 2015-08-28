Aug 28 AvangardCo Investments Public Ltd :

* H1 consolidated revenue amounted to $121.4 million, a decrease of 54 pct y-o-y (H1 2014: $262.7 million)

* H1 net loss amounted to $152.4 million (H1 2014: net profit of $52.0 million)

* H1 production of shell eggs totalled 1.892 billion units, a decline of 49 pct y-o-y (H1 2014: 3.680 billion units)

* Says sales of shell eggs to external clients amounted to 1.700 billion units, down by 29 pct y-o-y (H1 2014: 2.402 billion units)

* Says company has a conservative outlook for H2 2015 and expects to maintain production and sales at current level Source text for Eikon:

