Aug 28 GVC Holdings Plc :

* H1 net gaming revenue up 15.1 pct to EUR 121 million

* H1 Clean EBITDA up 14.0 pct to EUR 25.5 million

* H1 Adjusted, diluted earnings per share growth of 25 pct to EUR 33.3 cents per share

* Expect to update market soon about our discussions with Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)