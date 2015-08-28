BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 28 MHP SA :
* Q2 revenue of $309 million, down 6 pct year-on-year
* Q2 net profit for period is $231 million, compared to $46 million for Q2 2014
* Q2 EBITDA decreased to $147 million from $166 million
* Q2 foreign exchange gain $140 million versus loss of $88 million year ago
* Is confident that it will continue to deliver strong operational and financial performance in 2015 and beyond Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago