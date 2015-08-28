BRIEF-Westpac Banking Corp H1 cash earnings up 3 percent
* HY reported net interest margin decreased 4 basis points to 2.05%
Aug 28 Blue Financial Services Ltd :
* Blue Financial Services - Operational update and trading update
* Sees H1 HEPS up more than 20 pct or 0.20 cents per share better than headline loss of 1.01 cents year ago
May 8 Australia's No.2 lender Westpac Banking Corp said first-half cash profit rose 3 percent benefiting from improved credit quality and robust performance in markets business.