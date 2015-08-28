Australia's Westpac H1 cash profit climbs 3 pct
May 8 Australia's No.2 lender Westpac Banking Corp said first-half cash profit rose 3 percent benefiting from improved credit quality and robust performance in markets business.
Aug 28 Mercurius AG :
* Delisting of Mercurius AG from the Entry Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of Sept. 3, 2015
