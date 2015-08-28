Australia's Westpac H1 cash profit climbs 3 pct
May 8 Australia's No.2 lender Westpac Banking Corp said first-half cash profit rose 3 percent benefiting from improved credit quality and robust performance in markets business.
Aug 28 Elviemek SA :
* Q2 turnover at 0.23 million euros versus 0.12 million euros ($135,264.00) year ago
* Q2 net profit at 20,000 euros versus net loss of 64,000 euros year ago
* Q2 EBITDA at 140,000 euros versus 60,000 euros year ago
* Net cash on June 30, 2015 at 82,000 euros versus 29,000 euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1KpCUv5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Placed trading halt on Westpac Banking Corporation ordinary shares and debt securities