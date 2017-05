Aug 28 Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group SpA :

* Reports H1 net profit of 0.9 million euros ($1.01 million) after IPO costs versus 3.3 million euros a year ago

* IPO costs amount to 2.6 million euros

* H1 turnover of 450.5 million euros, up 29.0 percent year on year

* H1 adjusted EBITDA flat at 23.5 million euros year on year

* Sees FY 2015 substantial turnover growth in comparison to FY 2014

