BRIEF-NZX Regulation places trading halt on Westpac ordinary shares and debt securities
* Placed trading halt on Westpac Banking Corporation ordinary shares and debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 28 Consilium AB :
* Q2 EBITDA 57.6 million Swedish crowns ($6.84 million), up 51 pct
* Q2 order intake 306.5 million crowns versus 328.2 million crowns year ago
* Q2 net sales up 28 pct to 384.9 million crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4248 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Placed trading halt on Westpac Banking Corporation ordinary shares and debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 7 French president-elect Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he would work to heal the deep divisions in France that led to large scores for far-right and far-left parties and would seek to bring European institutions closer to the peoples of Europe.