BRIEF-NZX Regulation places trading halt on Westpac ordinary shares and debt securities
* Placed trading halt on Westpac Banking Corporation ordinary shares and debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 28 Russ-Invest OJSC :
* H1 net profit for period 159.5 million roubles ($2.38 million) versus 19.3 million roubles year ago
* H1 net interest income 97.0 million roubles versus 52.0 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1WWta0u
Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.0175 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Domanska)
* Placed trading halt on Westpac Banking Corporation ordinary shares and debt securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 7 French president-elect Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he would work to heal the deep divisions in France that led to large scores for far-right and far-left parties and would seek to bring European institutions closer to the peoples of Europe.